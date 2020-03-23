Actress-singer Vivian Hsu, who had coronavirus scare earlier, celebrates birthday with co-star on set

It is not often that you have two actors in the same cast celebrating their birthdays days apart.

But this was what happened on the set of Taiwanese mystery series Who's By Your Side, which is currently being filmed in Taichung in central Taiwan.

Written and directed by Taiwanese actor-director Peter Ho, the show boasts an ensemble cast including Golden Bell winner Kaiser Chuang, actress-singer Vivian Hsu, actress Janine Chang and Golden Bell nominee Chen En-feng. Hsu is also a producer of the series.

Hsu celebrated her 45th birthday last Thursday (March 19), while Chuang celebrated his 39th birthday on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, Hsu posted on her social-media accounts two photos of the crew members celebrating her birthday. She posed with a birthday cake and a huge birthday card with Chuang and Ho in one of the photos.

On Sunday afternoon, she posted two more photos of the crew celebrating Chuang's birthday, as she wrote, "Birthday relay race: Happy birthday to Best Actor winner Kaiser Chuang! Let's hope he is crowned Best Actor again next year."

Chuang won Best Actor for television film The Road Home (2015) at Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards in 2015.

Hsu, who is married to Singapore-based businessman Sean Lee, suffered a health scare in Singapore in mid-February when she suspected she was infected with the coronavirus after she had a slight fever, dry cough and breathing difficulties.

She sought treatment immediately in a local hospital and found out later that she was suffering from acid reflux.