Actress Sharon Stone, 61, back on dating site Bumble after 'fake account' confusion

Bumble opted to play it safe when it received tip-offs from users that someone was masquerading as actress Sharon Stone on the dating site.

Its staff sent a note to "Sharon Stone", saying that her account "has been blocked because we've received several reports about your profile being fake".

But if Bumble employees had further investigated or called the person, they would have found out that it was really the Basic Instinct star who is looking for romance.

Stone, 61, tweeted a plea on Monday (Dec 30) to the company to boot up her account again, writing in jest: "Don't shut me out of the hive."

She understood that the situation came about because "some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me".

Bumble's editorial director Clare O'Connor got the message, reaching out to Stone on Twitter to notify her that her account has now been unblocked, and signed off with "hope you find your honey".

The company also issued a statement, saying: "Our apologies for the confusion as we're so honoured that Stone wants to be a part of the Hive.

"However, being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn't photo verified.

"Photo verification is just one of the many ways to connect with confidence on Bumble."

I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁

Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️

Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

Related Story Matchmaker to the stars: 10 celebrities who should pair up

Related Story Love lost and found

Stone, who found success in the 1980s and 1990s after appearing in films such as Total Recall and Casino, dated Italian real-estate mogul Angelo Boffa, 42, for nine months before they split in October last year.

The Golden Globe-winning actress was previously married to TV producer Michael Greenburg and newspaper executive Phil Bronstein.

Stone has said in the past that she likes tall men and that her ideal partner would be someone who treats her as an equal in their relationship.