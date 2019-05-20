Scarlett Johansson engaged to SNL's Colin Jost

LOS ANGELES - Actress Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost are engaged after two years of dating.

The actress' publicist, Mr Marcel Pariseau, confirmed the engagement to the Associated Press on Sunday (May 19), but no wedding date has been set.

This will be the 34-year-old Johansson's third marriage, while it will be Jost's first.

The Avengers: Endgame star finalised her divorce from her second husband, Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a four-year-old daughter, Rose, in September 2017.

She was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from September 2008 to December 2010.