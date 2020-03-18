Actress Roxanne Tong happy to be single

To her friends, Hong Kong actress Roxanne Tong is a veritable catch, but the 32-year-old is more than happy living the single life.

"I'm used to being single now. To put yourself first all the time is comforting," she said in an interview with Hong Kong's Oriental Daily News published yesterday.

Tong, one of TVB's popular actresses, has played leading roles in TVB dramas including The Tofu War (2017) and Forensic Heroes IV (2020), where she replaced the disgraced Jacqueline Wong.

Wong was caught kissing singer Andy Hui, husband of Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng, in a taxi in April last year.

Tong has been linked to actor Joey Law, 32. The two were an on-screen couple in TVB sitcom, Come Home Love (2012 to 2015), which blossomed into an off-screen romance in 2014. But they broke up in early 2018.

Since their split, Tong has been rumoured to be romantically linked to other actors. Last year, she was said to be seeing 45-year-old Hawick Lau, who was formerly married to Chinese actress Yang Mi. Tong had denied she was dating Lau.

Tong, the niece of actor Kent Tong, one of five TVB actors dubbed the Five Tigers in the 1980s, says her Mr Right has yet to appear.

"Many suitors don't seem to understand the nature of my job and often want to meet in public. My friends also say I'm troublesome, as I want to spend two to three months getting to know someone beforehand."

"They say that, nowadays, men won't want to do that," she adds.

But dating woes aside, she is happy being single.

She adds: "When you're dating someone, every morning when you wake up, your first thought is of him, and whenever you make decisions, you have to consider the other party."