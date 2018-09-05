Actress Robin Wright defends Spacey

LOS ANGELES • The cards are now stacked against Kevin Spacey, with more than 30 men accusing the actor of sexual misconduct.

But his former House Of Cards co-star Robin Wright feels that a comeback should not be denied to him.

"I believe every human being has the ability to reform," she told Net-A-Porter's edit magazine. "In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it, absolutely, I believe in that. It's called growth."

While she does not condone what Spacey has allegedly done, Wright noted: "It's a nightmare, can you imagine? We do a job, we share with viewers. Why does our private life have to be public?

"I believe everyone's personal life should be personal. Positive, negative, neutral, whatever - I don't believe it should be anybody's business. But I'm not talking about this (#MeToo) movement. I'm talking about media.

"The exposure. It's an awful feeling. A stranger deciding they know who you are and they are going to put that in a... I mean, it's criminal, it really is."

The sixth season of House Of Cards, which will focus on Wright's character Claire Underwood, is due for release in November.