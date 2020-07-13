Actress Reese Witherspoon celebrates son's new single with dance on TikTok

The two are seen listening to Deacon's track Long Run in the clip.
The two are seen listening to Deacon's track Long Run in the clip. PHOTO: REESEWITHERSPOON/INSTAGRAM
Published
9 hours ago

Actress Reese Witherspoon, 44, has created a dance to her 16-year-old son Deacon's new song, proudly showcasing her moves on TikTok and Instagram.

In the clip, the two are seen listening to his track Long Run when Witherspoon exclaims: "Deacon, I should make up a TikTok dance to this song."

He seems to be hoping she would keep mum as he covers his face and says with a laugh, "No, no."

That does not stop the Oscar-winning actress from getting into the groove as she lifts her arms and starts dancing.

Other celebrity mums, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Selma Blair, have expressed their support.

Paltrow commented: "We mortify them, but it's from pure love. Way to go Deacon."

Witherspoon had earlier posted a picture of the single on Instagram on Friday (July 10). The mother-of-three wrote: "It's the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say ?!)"

When your kid has his first single... you gotta dance! 🎶#longrun @deaconphillippe @ninanesbitt
Topics: 

Branded Content