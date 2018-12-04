Actress Priyanka Chopra gets flak for fireworks display at wedding

MUMBAI • Priyanka Chopra has been called a hypocrite by Indian netizens.

They were upset after a fireworks display lit up the sky last Saturday, when the Bollywood superstar married American singer Nick Jonas in Jodhpur in India.

The critics, who said they were worried about the impact on the environment, turned on Chopra, 36, whom they noted is an ambassador for Breathefree, a public-service initiative for asthma patients.

She has appeared in recent advertisements calling for a firecracker-free Diwali, The Hindu entertainment portal reported.

"Chopra is asthmatic-and animal-caring during Diwali. She wears masks in the US to show pollution problems, but on her wedding day, she wants us to inhale sulphates and monoxides for hours," one person tweeted.

Another person posted: "Instead of burning money like this, one could have opened a hospital for children with asthma?"

Some asked whether the police would take action against the celebrity couple.

Amid the complaints, a Breathefree tweet that congratulated the newly married couple provided, inadvertently, comic relief.

Jonas, 26, is "the only one who can take Priyanka's breath away", read the tweet.