Actress Megan Fox turns up the heat in new Machine Gun Kelly video

LOS ANGELES: American singer and rapper Machine Gun Kelly released a new music video Bloody Valentine on Wednesday, May 20.

The one grabbing the spotlight, is the video's star: 34-year-old actress Megan Fox.

The video begins with Fox waking up next to Kelly before she pastes bright pink duct tape over his mouth.

She goes throug several outfit changes and lip-syncs Kelly's lyrics throughout the three-minute video which has been described as an "affectionate twisted love story".

The release of the song came just two days after Fox's husband of 10 years, actor Brian Austin Green, confirmed on his podcast With Brian Austin Green that the couple had decided to split.

They share three children together, aged three, six and seven.

Green said, in his podcast, that he and Fox are "friends at this point".

He continued: "She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship, and I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we've built is really cool and really special."