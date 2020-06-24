Actress Megan Fox clears air over allegations of sexual misconduct by director Michael Bay

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood actress Megan Fox has cleared the air regarding sexual misconduct allegations against Bad Boys director Michael Bay.

According to People Magazine, one of Fox's old interviews from 2009 with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel resurfaced recently on Twitter and went viral. In the clip, she told Kimmel that she was 15 years old on the set of Bad Boys II and was made to wear a stars and stripes bikini, a red cowboy hat and six-inch heels.

Since she was underaged at the time, the actress was not allowed to sit at the bar for the scene. Fox then said that Bay's solution was to have her "dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet", which Kimmel teased is a "microcosm of how all our minds work".

The clip was shared on Twitter with the comment: "Clip from 2009 where Megan Fox tells a story about Michael Bay sexualising her as a 15 y/o. The crowd laughs, and Kimmel makes gross jokes. Teen girls being preyed on by older men has never been taken seriously and still isn't."

However, Fox shared via an Instagram post on Tuesday (June 23) that while she has "endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry", Bay never made her feel preyed upon.

"There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart," she revealed in the post. "But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, and Steven for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner," she says, referring to Steven Spielberg, who was executive producer for Transformers (2007), another movie directed by Bay and starring Fox and Shia LaBeouf.

In response to rumours that Bay made her film an audition in his own home, Fox wrote in her post: "It was at the Platinum Dunes studio parking lot, there were several other crew members and employees present and I was at no point undressed or anything similar," the actress, 34, said.

She concluded the post by thanking the women who are brave enough to speak out against sexism, saying how grateful she feels that people want to "support, uplift, and bring comfort to those who have been harmed by a violent and toxic societal paradigm".