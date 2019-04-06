Actress Lee Mi-sook speaks up on Jang's death

SEOUL •Actress Yoon Ji-oh has long asked for artists who knew Jang Ja-yeon, who committed suicide in 2009, to speak up to bring the culprits to justice.

Jang, 29, left behind a letter saying she was sexually abused by men in the business and media worlds.

On Wednesday, actress Lee Mi-sook heeded the call to put things right. Lee, 59, who shared the same agency as Jang and Yoon then, recently indicated that she was ready to do what Yoon did.

The authorities, after reopening the case, interviewed Yoon, 31, who recently revealed she was staying in a safe house and getting police protection.

Lee's agency said she turned up voluntarily on Wednesday at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutor's Office in a bid to "see the truth being clearly revealed, especially since the suspicions surrounding the case have lasted more than 10 years".

Her agency also quashed talk that Lee pulled out from work on an upcoming drama, Secret Boutique, because of the stress over Jang's controversial death.

Meanwhile, there is no respite for Seungri, 28, reported the Soompi portal.

On Thursday, the former BigBang singer, booked for procuring sexual favours for would-be investors and sharing an obscene photo, was questioned by the police.

They wanted to know whether he asked members of a chatroom, including Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon, to dispose of their mobile phones to prevent any tracing of past Kakao Talk messages about alleged illicit activities.