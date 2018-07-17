Actress Ku Hye-sun denies pregnancy and plastic surgery rumours

BUCHEON • South Korean actress and director Ku Hye-sun over the weekend dismissed recent rumours that she was either pregnant or had undergone plastic surgery.

She laughed off the speculation while speaking on Saturday at the 22nd Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

She had been invited to talk about her new 10-minute short film Mystery Pink, starring Seo Hyun-jin and Yang Dong-geun. The work is a mix of horror, thriller and melodrama.

Since the festival opening last Thursday, online forums have been abuzz over Ku's supposedly swollen face.

She said afterwards on her social media accounts that she had simply gained weight from eating too much.

During Saturday's interview, she talked about accepting changes in her body.

"At times, I do feel sad that time passes by, but I think that I am myself now and will also be myself in the future," she said.

The 33-year-old rose to fame for her role as vivacious Geum Jan-di in the 2009 K-drama Boys Over Flowers. Her directorial credits include feature films like The Peach Tree (2012) and Daughter (2014).

She has been married since 2016 to 31-year-old actor Ahn Jae-hyun, her co-star in the 2015 television show Blood. At the film festival on Saturday, she said she might ask him to appear in future films, according to online news portal Soompi.

THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK