Actress Kerry Washington's colour-coordinated bookshelves in the limelight

American actress Kerry Washington's interior-decorating game is strong, going by her colour-coordinated bookshelf.

Washington, 43, was one of the guests on the One World: Together At Home global music event on Sunday (April 19), where she talked about the impact on mental health faced by both healthcare workers and people who are self-isolating at home.

She invited Dr Sue Varma, a New York psychiatrist, to talk about ways to manage the mental and emotional toll during the coronavirus pandemic.

Seen behind Washington in the video is a bookshelf with three levels: the bottom level has books with red spines; the middle level is filled with books with mostly yellow spines; while the upper level given over to books of blue or black spines.

Washington, who has two children with former American football player and actor Nnamdi Asomugha, said in 2015 that she is passionate about storytelling and credited her mother for first giving her the "gift of loving to read".

She recently starred with actress Reese Witherspoon in Little Fires Everywhere, a web television miniseries based on the 2017 novel of the same name by novelist Celeste Ng. Washington is also known for her roles as political fixer Olivia Pope in the political drama Scandal (2012 to 2018) and house slave Broomhilda in director Quentin Tarantino's 2012 movie Django Unchained.

