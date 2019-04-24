Actress Jennifer Garner leads People magazine's beautiful list

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Actress, businesswoman and children's advocate Jennifer Garner is on the cover of People magazine's annual beautiful issue.

It said it chose the 47-year-old Alias star for balancing her career and charitable work with the raising of her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

In addition to film and TV roles, Garner co-founded organic baby food company Once Upon A Farm and works as an ambassador for advocacy group Save The Children.

She told People that she never considered herself "one of the pretty girls" when she was growing up in West Virginia.

Her current "uniform" more often than not is workout clothes, or jeans, a sweater and sneakers.

When she does get glammed up, Garner said her kids will ask: "Can you wash your face? Can you put your hair in a ponytail and put your glasses and sweats on?"

"And I see the compliment in that," she said.

"They just want me to look like mum."