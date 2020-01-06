Actress Jayley Woo hopes late boyfriend Aloysius Pang can appear in her dreams

SINGAPORE - Local actress Jayley Woo uploaded a backview photo of her and her boyfriend, the late actor Aloysius Pang, on Instagram on Saturday (Jan 4), as she disclosed that the day would have been the fifth anniversary of them getting together.

Pang died on Jan 23 last year after a serious injury during a live-firing exercise in New Zealand. He was 28.

"Everything still feels so unreal," Woo, 28, wrote in Chinese. "I couldn't sleep lately, but I could still feel your presence in my dreams. Are you worried that I could not take it if you reveal yourself? I am fine and would be better."

She continued in the post: "I love you lah (sic), don't be shy and come to my dreams quickly."

She hoped the new year would turn out well for everybody.

Woo was not in attendance at Pang's memorial event held on Sunday. The one-hour memorial was attended by about 200 people, including his family, colleagues and fans.