Actress is upbeat despite second-degree burns

PETALING JAYA • Malaysian actress Joey Leong is looking fresh-faced, bright-eyed and cheery despite being one of the casualties of an accidental fire during the filming of local Chinese New Year flick Amazing Spring.

The freak accident, which happened during the filming of the movie in Bandar Bukit Puchong, Selangor, last Monday, resulting in serious burns affecting 31 cast members.

Leong, who turned 24 earlier this month, suffered 5 per cent of second-degree burns on her legs. She has started a journal documenting her journey to recovery with regular Instagram updates and putting on a brave front in the days following her traumatic experience.

Her first post after the incident included a picture of her in a hospital bed, with a brief message telling concerned friends: "I am fine. Suffered burns on both legs. Will recover."

One lighthearted post showed her heavily bandaged feet peeking out from under a tray bearing her spaghetti meal for the day with the message: "It's my 7th airline meal on this hundred-hour flight to my desired final destination named 'Recovery'."

In her latest post on Instagram, she thanked everyone who paid her a visit and offered her strength and support.

"My room is filled with so much laughter and tears at all times. Even when I'm going through unbearable pain on my wounds, I find my inner peace. Because I'm loved."

Other injured cast members admitted to the Sunway Medical Centre include Hong Kong martial arts actress Sharon Yeung Pan Pan, 59, and Malaysian actor Cedric Loo, 30.

The film's director Nick Wong and executive producer Jack Lim had conducted a press conference last Tuesday after the incident to deal with rumours that were spreading like wildfire.

Lim was apologetic over the accident, which he said happened despite having taken safety measures, including having paramedics and firefighters on location.

Wong said 90 per cent of the film had been shot prior to the unfortunate incident and the production will make use of computer-generated imagery to complete the film in time for release during Chinese New Year next year.

