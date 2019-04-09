Actress Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in college-admission scam

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - Actress Felicity Huffman will plead guilty in the college-admission fraud scandal, prosecutors said on Monday (April 8), along with 12 other parents and one coach charged in the investigation.

According to prosecutors, Huffman paid William Singer, a college consultant at the centre of the case, US$15,000 (S$20,300) to cheat on her older daughter's scholastic achievement test.

"My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her," Huffman said in a statement.

A total of 33 parents were charged.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were also charged and have not yet indicated whether they will plead guilty or fight the charges.

The government said the couple conspired with Singer to pay US$500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California.

It was not clear what effect Huffman's admission of guilt would have on her career. She has roles in several upcoming movies and television series.

Sentences may be affected in part by how much money each parent is alleged to have paid. Huffman's payment of US$15,000 was among the smallest, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Singer bribed test administrators to allow cheating on the college entrance exams, and bribed coaches to designate his clients' children as recruits to teams for which they were not qualified.