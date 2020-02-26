Actress Fala Chen celebrates her 38th birthday with hot pot

Fala Chen may be in the United States, but the Sichuan-born actress still has a soft spot for the mala hot pot from her home town in China.

Chen, who celebrated her 38th birthday on Monday (Feb 24), posted a video captioned, "Hot pot a must on my birthday every year", on Weibo on Tuesday.

She was seen in the video looking through the menu on an iPad and moving to the beat of the background music.

The filming was presumably done by her husband, French entrepreneur Emmanuel Straschnov, whom she married in May last year. He was heard in the video wishing her a happy birthday and she thanked him with a huge smile.

On Instagram, the former TVB actress posted a photo of her having hot pot. It was captioned, "I'm gonna smell like hot pot but it's my birthday so", and ended with emojis of chopsticks and a pot of food.

She also posted a photo of a birthday card written by her parents.

Chen, who won the Miss Asian American pageant in 2002 and has won TVB's Best Supporting Actress award twice for her roles in television series Steps (2007) and No Regrets (2010), will appear in the upcoming HBO series The Undoing with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.