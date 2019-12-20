Actress Deng Sha burnt by cupping

SHANGHAI • All Deng Sha wanted was a rejuvenating treatment on Dec 9 after she felt drained from travelling for work.

But the Story Of Yanxi Palace actress, who played the sister of consort Wei Yingluo, now has second-degree burns on her back and arm, she said, after a massage and cupping therapy session.

Cupping is a TCM (traditional Chinese medicine) technique touted to provide relief for rheumatic pain, neck and shoulder aches and muscle soreness, among other ailments.

Recounting her experience in an unnamed spa in Beijing in an online post, Chinese actress Deng, 34, also put up photos that show scars, blisters and bandages on her skin.

While she said the bulk of the injuries are likely to heal, there is a chance of permanent scarring in the areas most badly affected.

Cupping has a 2,000-year history. Even American swimming great Michael Phelps was seen with the tell-tale red marks on the skin left by the treatment at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

In 2011, Taiwanese singer Chyi Chin was hospitalised after suffering burns in a cupping accident.

The treatment involves inserting a lit and alcohol-soaked ball of cotton wool into a glass cup for about a second, after which, the glass is placed rim-side down on the body for between five and 15 minutes.

The idea is to create low pressure in the cup, which will allow it to create suction on the skin.

While cupping is considered safe, TCM experts warn that customers must seek qualified practitioners to avoid burns due to dripping alcohol and blisters linked to excessively tight cupping.

Deng did not say how the mishap occurred in her case, but she relayed her doctor's advice. "If the flammable substance catches fire while it is on you, use a wet towel to extinguish the fire," she said.

Running cold water over the affected area is also crucial before seeking help at a hospital.

Deng will know the full extent of her injuries when she goes for a follow-up consultation with her doctor in three weeks.