Actress Charlene Choi holidays in Taiwan with grandmother

HONG KONG • Singer-actress Charlene Choi is well-known in the Hong Kong entertainment industry for being a filial daughter, so it probably did not come as a surprise to her fans when she recently went on a trip to Taiwan with her grandmother.

The 36-year-old artist was taking a break after attending the Hong Kong Film Awards last month, in which she was nominated for Best Actress for playing a woman seeking her sexual awakening in the movie, The Lady Improper.

On Sunday, she posted on Instagram a photo of herself with her grandmother at the famous Sun Moon Lake in Taiwan's Nantou county.

She wrote in the caption, "My grandma is really amazing. She is turning 92 next month and is still able to travel to many places. She walks faster than me, eats more than me and likes to look pretty. She even puts on a pair of sunglasses before taking a photo."

Choi ended the post with the hashtag #whatacuteteenagegirlgrandma. Choi is one-half of the Cantopop duo, Twins, with Gillian Chung.

It was announced recently that Choi will be acting in a stage play in August.