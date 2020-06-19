Actress Bonnie Loo gets nod of approval from idol

Singapore-based Malaysian actress and singer Bonnie Loo got a shout-out from her idol, Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao, when she posted a video of herself dancing to his new song, Dance Monkey, with a young boy.

Hsiao released the track earlier this month. It is a Mandarin remake of Australian singer Tones And I's song of the same name.

The music video of the song features him dancing with a group of children. The dance involves repeated movement of the shoulders.

The 33-year-old singer had urged his fans to learn the song's dance choreography and post videos of their attempts by starting the hashtag #DanceMonkeyChallenge.

Loo won local singing competition Campus Superstar in 2013 and later acted in dramas like last year's police procedural C.L.I.F 5.

The 25-year-old wrote on her post: "Recently, my idol Jam Hsiao released a new song. I'm trying the Dance Monkey Challenge.

"I wonder what Jam thinks of it, I shook my shoulders as if I were crazy. And this little boy dancing with me dances with so much style."

Hsiao then liked the post on Instagram and even reposted Loo's video on his own Instagram story, praising the effort and calling it "cool".

The track is a rare dance pop release from Hsiao, who is better known for his powerhouse vocals since his debut through the singing competition One Million Star (2007).