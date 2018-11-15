Actress Robin Wright bitten by the directing bug

Besides starring in House Of Cards, actress Robin Wright also directed 10 episodes of the series, beginning from Season 2.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
48 min ago

Robin Wright, who plays United States president Claire Underwood in House Of Cards, says there was no going back after directing her first episode of the series

Film Correspondent
johnlui@sph.com.sg

Actress Robin Wright might play Claire Underwood, a titan of Washington politics in the Netflix series, House Of Cards. But when asked if she would actually run for office, she says she would rather stay out of the fray, especially now.

"It's so ugly. It's tragic the way protocol has been thrown out the window. Sound, traditional ways out the window. It's dark and tainted," she says.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 15, 2018, with the headline 'Actress bitten by the directing bug'. Print Edition | Subscribe
