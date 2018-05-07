Actress Barbie Hsu ends pregnancy, after doctors determine that foetus isn't viable

BEIJING - Actress Barbie Hsu said on Monday she had ended a pregnancy, after doctors could not detect the embryo's heartbeat and determined that the foetus was not viable, reported NetEase website.

Hsu, 41, had confirmed reports of her pregnancy last month.

"She did not disclose that during the pregnancy check-up, the gynaecologist had found that the embryo was developing more slowly and had to be observed closely," said her company on the Big S Studio Weibo page.

Hsu and her husband, businessman Wang Xiaofei, 36, prayed for a miracle, but decided to end the pregnancy after a recent check-up revealed that the embryo was not fully developed, the statement said.

"In the care of her family, Barbie has recovered," the statement added. "Barbie stresses that although her time with this child was short, it made her realise a lot. She believes that cherishing this warm moment of family togetherness is happiness."

The couple have two young children.