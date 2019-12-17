Actress Anna Karina a symbol of the French New Wave

PARIS • Anna Karina, a Denmark-born actress who became a symbol of the French New Wave in Jean-Luc Godard's 1960s films, died last Saturday in Paris.

She was 79. Her agent said the cause of death was cancer.

Making her first film in her teens, Karina started at the top: Godard's Le Petit Soldat, about terrorism during the FrenchAlgerian War. The film, shot in 1960, was not released until 1963 because of censorship.

Between those two events, Karina won the 1961 best actress award at the Berlin International Film Festival for Godard's Une Femme Est Une Femme, in which she played an unmarried stripper who wants to have a baby.

Her other full-length Godard films, released between 1961 and 1966, were Vivre Sa Vie, about a young woman who drifts into prostitution; Bande A Part, a crime comedy; Pierrot Le Fou, a crime drama about a bored husband on the run with his former mistress; Alphaville, a science-fiction tale set in a loveless dystopian future; and Made In U.S.A., a crime comedy.

In later years, Karina played down the notion that she and Godard - whom she married in 1961 - were reinventing cinema, as some film historians liked to say, but she acknowledged his unusual style.

"In older Hollywood movies, a character will make an entrance, close a door, light a cigarette, sit down, have a drink," she told The New York Times in 2016.

"In Jean-Luc's movies, you were doing everything at once. And sometimes you wouldn't shut the door all the way."

She went on to make about three dozen other films and took up directing with 1973 film Vivre Ensemble. "I wanted to see if I could do it. That's all," she told The Guardian decades later.

She directed, wrote and starred in her last film, Victoria (2008), about a woman with amnesia travelling in Canada.

Karina also pursued a singing career, with late-1960s hits such as Sous Le Soleil Exactement and Roller Girl.

She also wrote four novels, including Golden City (1983), which she described as "a kind of thriller with gangsters".

But she was still best known for her earliest film roles.

"Whatever Godard required, Karina provided," a 2016 article in The Guardian said. "She could be headstrong and wayward, gorgeous and broken. She was the effervescent free spirit of the French New Wave, with all of the scars that the position entails."

Hanne Karin Bayer was born on Sept 22, 1940, in Solbjerg, Denmark. Her father left the family a year after her birth. She dropped out of school at 14, sang in cabarets and worked as a television model.

At 17, she ran away from home and was discovered by a casting director of an advertising agency while sitting in a Paris cafe.

During a photo shoot for Elle magazine, she met fashion designer Coco Chanel, who advised her to change her name.

Godard, a film critic at the time, saw her in a movie theatre advertisement for a Palmolive bath product.

When he offered her a small part in his first full-length film, Breathless (1960), she objected to doing a nude scene.

He said he did not understand - after all, he had just seen her onscreen in a bathtub, looking very comfortable and showing plenty of skin.

"I wasn't nude," she told him, according to a 2016 interview with Vogue magazine. "That was your imagination."

Godard called again and cast her in his next film, Le Petit Soldat.

Because she was a minor at the time, she had to seek permission from her estranged mother, who flew to Paris to sign the contract.

After her divorce from Godard in 1965, she married again.

Her second and third husbands, Pierre Fabre and Daniel Duval, were actors and both marriages ended in divorce.

She married America-born film director Dennis Berry in 1982.

Karina was happy to acknowledge Godard as a Pygmalion figure, but also pointed out her own contributions.

As she told a interviewer in the 1960s: "I gave him self-confidence".

NYTIMES