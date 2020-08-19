Actress Angelina Jolie talks about life under quarantine with her six children

LOS ANGELES - It's tough to be under quarantine with kids, but award-winning American actress Angelina Jolie shares that her six children are supporting each other as the family navigates Covid lockdowns.

On Monday (Aug 17), the 45-year-old appeared on entertainment TV programme Extra to promote her new Disney+ film, The One and Only Ivan.

She also gave updates on her six children which she co-parents with fellow actor and former husband Brad Pitt. Aged between 12 and 19, they are Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

"They're all together, and it's a nice big bunch, so everybody's helping each other out. We're lucky," the Maleficent (2014) actress said.

Jolie also emphasised the need to care for and look out for children, especially in these unprecedented times.

"My biggest concern actually during the pandemic is children," she said.

On the domestic abuse of children, Jolie says: "There was a 40 per cent drop-off of hearing reports of abuse of children."

"What that means," she continued, "is that those like the teachers who recognise what is happening to the child and can report it cannot see the child, so domestic violence is a very big concern during this time."

However, she adds that in times of hardship, "humanity always comes forward."

She hasn't let the pandemic put a pause on her humanitarian and philanthropic efforts.

In recent months, she has donated vast sums of money to various organizations. In March this year, she donated US$ 1 million (S$1.3 million) to No Kid Hungry, an organisation that seeks to end childhood hunger in the United States.

In June, Jolie also donated US$200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, a civil rights organization and law firm advocating equitable treatment for peoples of all races.

The Oscar-winning actress has often used her voice to speak out for the well-being of children. In an article for TIME Magazine in April 2020, Jolie spoke about safeguarding children from abuse and violence.

She wrote: "They may not be as susceptible to the virus as other groups, but they are especially vulnerable to so many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society."