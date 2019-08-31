Actress Ady An's husband buys her four villas

HONG KONG • Ady An's husband knows how to put a sparkle in her eye.

For her 38th birthday last September, Mr Levo Chan bought the Taiwanese actress a diamond necklace, which reportedly cost HK$15 million (S$2.7 million).

Now, Mr Chan, chief executive officer of Tak Chun Group, which owns and operates gaming clubs in hotels, has bought her four villas in Macau that collectively cost HK$600 million.

According to the HK01 portal, the purchases are a reward for An, who has wound down her acting career to start a family, with her giving birth to a boy in July this year.

The couple married in 2017 after Mr Chan courted her discreetly over fears that their romance could jeopardise her career.

Mr Chan, who is in his early 40s, apparently is a hands-on husband, who gave his wife massages when she was pregnant.

But he will have a tougher time helping her to take care of the four villas.