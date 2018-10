The news of the marriage emerged at 10.07am on Tuesday, with fans instantly recognising the link to the birthdays of actors Feng Shaofeng (Oct 7) and Zhao Liying (Oct 16), respectively. To erase any uncertainty, Feng wrote "Happy birthday, dear wife" under her Sina Weibo post. Zhao, 31, who ranked fourth on last year's Forbes China Celebrity List, and Feng, 40, started dating after they co-starred in blockbuster movie The Monkey King 3 this year.