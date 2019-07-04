Actors who have played Spider-Man

TOBEY MAGUIRE, 44

The American actor was the first to bring Spider-Man to life in a major Hollywood production and he starred in all three of director Sam Raimi's films - from 2002 to 2007 - about the superhero.

Best: By being the first, Maguire is important to many fans for portraying the character's classic origin story. He is also praised for staying true to the awkward and nerdy aspects of the comic-book character.

And who can forget the upside-down rain-soaked kiss that he shares with Kirsten Dunst's (both above) Mary Jane?

Worst: Maguire, unfortunately, was also in Spider-Man 3 (2007). It had a mixed reception from fans, some of whom felt that the movie was simply too messy with too many plot lines.

ANDREW GARFIELD, 35

British-American actor Garfield took over the role from Maguire, from 2012 to 2014, in two movies - The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel.

Best: Garfield's chemistry with Emma Stone (both above), who plays his love interest Gwen Stacy in the film, is off the charts.

Not surprising, given that the two actors fell in love on set and dated throughout the making of the two films.

Worst: Behind-the-scenes drama plagued the making of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), which Garfield has hinted at.

In an interview with Variety, he said the character was "compromised", presumably by studio-led changes and that he was left "heartbroken".

TOM HOLLAND, 23

English actor Holland was cast to play a teenage Spider-Man at 19 and first appeared in Captain America: Civil War (2016) before his solo outing, Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). He has since appeared in five films as Spider-Man - the most among the actors here.

Best: Holland's portrayal of Spider-Man has been well-regarded by fans and critics and is bolstered by supporting stories and franchises within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Peter Parker has a touching friendship with Tony Stark/Iron Man and was among the characters "snapped" away by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

This version of Spider-Man skips over the well-known origin story of Parker accidentally causing his beloved Uncle Ben's death, bringing a lightness and freshness to the films.

Worst: Some purists fans feel that Holland's version - by far the most upbeat take on Spider-Man - glosses over the suffering Parker experiences in the comics.

Jan Lee