Actor's 'small role' gets Golden Horse nod

Film-maker Anthony Chen says that he is "astonished" by theatre veteran Yang Shi Bin's nomination for a Golden Horse award for Best Supporting Actor.

Chen says that Yang, 71, won the honour despite a couple of handicaps. His much younger co-star, Koh Jia Ler, 18, is also nominated in the same category. Two actors from the same film getting nods in the same category is rare, says Chen. And Yang earned it despite not having any speaking lines.

"He has such a small role," says the writer-director.

Chen was speaking yesterday morning at Golden Village Funan, after a special media screening of Wet Season, the highly anticipated follow-up to his acclaimed 2013 debut feature, Ilo Ilo.

In his new drama, which will be released in cinemas on Nov 28, Yang is the paralysed father-in-law of Chinese-language teacher Ling, played by Yeo Yann Yann. He is a silent witness to events in her life as the immobile man is often her only companion. The story shows how Ling and her husband, played by Christopher Lee, have to bathe the older man and change his diapers.

"For a man of that age to say, 'I trust you and I will be naked for you' - that was so gracious. That is what he is," says Chen, 35.

Yang has been involved in Chinese-language theatre since the 1960s and became known for his work with the late director and playwright Kuo Pao Kun. In the 2016 M1-The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards, he won a Best Actor nomination for his role in the play The Struggle: Years Later, staged by The Theatre Practice.

"It was his first time acting on screen," says Chen of Yang and while that might have qualified him for entry into the Best New Performer category, that would have been "weird" given his age.

In total, the film garnered six Golden Horse nominations. In addition to the two Best Supporting Actor nominations, the film also gained nods in the Best Narrative Feature, Best Director (Chen), Best Original Screenplay (Chen) and Best Leading Actress (Yeo) categories.

Wet Season has been chosen as the opening film of this year's Singapore International Film Festival and will be screened on Nov 21 at Capitol Theatre.

Compared with his debut feature, Ilo Ilo, which starred Yeo and Koh as a mother and son, Wet Season is "more restrained". Ilo Ilo won the Camera d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival and was Singapore's entry to the 2014 Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

"I've grown intellectually, in how I direct, in how I place the camera," says Chen, who is married to financial risk analyst Rachel Yan. The couple and their son live in London.

"This film shows a lot of my growing up, not just as a film-maker, but as a person. I was 28 when I made Ilo Ilo. I've been married over 10 years now and have a one-year-old child. My wife and I struggled - she had health issues and we struggled to have a child," he says.

The "raw, naked emotions" generated by those events found their way into his work, so those expecting him to deliver another optimistic, upbeat picture in the vein of Ilo Ilo might be in for a surprise.

"This is why we are having an advance screening. A lot of people are thinking that I will deliver another heartwarming, feel-good experience. But I have to grow."

• Wet Season will open in cinemas on Nov 28.

SEE LIFE