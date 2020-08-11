Actor Will Smith gets his front teeth knocked out by singer Jason Derulo in golf game gone wrong

Singer Jason Derulo recently knocked Will Smith's teeth out - but not over a serious spat or significant scuffle, but over a genial game of golf, CNN reports.

The two had met up over the weekend so that Smith, 51, could teach Derulo, 30, the game. However, they weren't able to get very far in the lesson. Instructing Derulo on his stance and swing, Smith had unexpectedly got a mouthful of golf club, saying goodbye to three of his front teeth.

The actor posted a video of the unfortunate accident on Instagram and Tiktok on Sunday (Aug 9). Showing the camera his chipped teeth, the actor captioned, "And we never saw @jasonderulo again."

The Whatcha Say singer responded: "I know a good dentist," before continuing pleadingly, "...text me back."

The duo took another welfie, with the Aladdin actor proudly showing off his chipped teeth in a grin. He captioned, "I gotta stop inviting @jasonderulo over."

Derulo posted the same photo on his Instagram, captioning, "He's finally embracing his new smile."

While netizens still are unsure as to whether the stunt is a joke, people have been sending get-well-soon wishes to Smith, while others couldn't help but join in the ribbing.

One commented: "Freth prince of belair," a reference to sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996), which Smith starred in.