Actor who voiced HAL 9000 never watched iconic film

NEW YORK • It is a faceless role and the work took only 11/2 days, but actor Douglas Rain's contribution has kept his name in orbit in movie history.

He provided the voice of the HAL 9000 computer in Stanley Kubrick's landmark 1968 film, 2001: A Space Odyssey.

On Sunday, Rain, who performed for 32 seasons with the Stratford Festival in Ontario, died at age 90.

The festival's artistic director, Mr Antoni Cimolino, said: "Douglas shared many of the same qualities as Kubrick's iconic creation - precision, strength of steel, enigma and infinite intelligence, as well as a wicked sense of humour.

"But those of us lucky enough to have worked with Douglas soon solved his riddle and discovered that at the centre of his mystery lay warmth and humanity."

Rain was well known to audiences at the Stratford Festival, where he appeared in its inaugural production, Richard III, in 1953.

What turned out to be, in a sense, a career-making job, came along in 1960, when Rain narrated a Canadian documentary about astronomy and space called Universe.

It caught Kubrick's attention.

And when he was having trouble finding a voice that he liked for HAL 9000, the onboard computer on a spaceship carrying astronauts on a mysterious mission, he thought of the documentary's narration.

2001 had already been shot and various concepts for the voice of Hal had been tried.

At one point, the computer was envisioned as female. Actor Martin Balsam recorded HAL's lines, but was deemed not quite right.

During filming, British actor Nigel Davenport read the lines off-camera for a time for the benefit of Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood, who played the astronauts, then Kubrick had an assistant director, also British, do it.

Kubrick, not satisfied with any of those, sought out Rain. They met at a recording studio outside London.

Rain recorded his lines in 11/2 days, with Kubrick, who died in 1999, explaining the scenes to him and giving only the sparsest of directorial notes.

Rain's rendition of the lines ("I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that") was dispassionate in a way that was both soothing and unsettling. His portrayal was cool to the point of being chilling, especially as the story moved along and HAL became malevolent.

Gerry Flahive, a former documentary producer for the National Film Board of Canada, said Rain was not starry-eyed about his involvement with 2001.

"Rain loved to immerse himself in the development of the roles he played, so the quick recording session with Kubrick, which gave him no context for the character of HAL and no collaboration with other actors, along with the director's seemingly flip decision to cast him at almost the last minute, left him unimpressed with the whole experience," Flahive noted.

The American Film Institute once listed the 50 greatest movie villains, and HAL came in at No. 13.

Despite its notoriety and his famous connection to it, Rain never saw the movie.

Born on May 9, 1928, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, he studied at the University of Manitoba, from which he received a bachelor's degree in 1950, and the Banff Centre for the Arts.

He also spent a year at the Old Vic School in London before returning to Canada to join the fledgling Stratford Festival.

Rain appeared several times on Broadway. His performance in Vivat! Vivat Regina! in 1972 earned him a Tony Award nomination as Best Featured Actor In A Play.

He was also seen in numerous television shows and several other movies, including 2010: The Year We Made Contact (1984), a sequel to 2001 in which he reprised the role of HAL.

His was also the voice of the computer in Woody Allen's Sleeper in 1973.

