Actor Vince Vaughn charged with drinking and driving

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Actor Vince Vaughn faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and refusing to submit to a breathalyser test, officials said on Friday (Sept 7).

Vaughn, who starred in the comedy The Wedding Crashers and the second series of True Detective, is being charged with "misdemeanour driving under the influence after he was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach earlier this summer," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Vaughn, 48, will also be charged with "refusing to comply with a peace officer or to submit to an inspection" when he was pulled over in June, the attorney's office said.

Both are misdemeanour charges and Vaughn could face a maximum sentence of 360 days in jail, the attorney's office said.

He will appear in court on September 10 to formally face the charges.

Vaughn was at the Venice Film Festival this week presenting his latest movie Dragged Across Concrete, in which he co-stars with Mel Gibson and Jennifer Carpenter.