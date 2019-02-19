Actor Tony Leung Ka Fai supports his maid after her cancer diagnosis

When Tony Leung Ka Fai's family maid was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November 2018, the actor made sure he drove her to hospital for treatments every day.
HONG KONG - Actor Tony Leung Ka Fai, 61, has shown that he is a very caring boss.

When Delia, his family maid, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November, he made sure he drove her to hospital for treatments, including chemotherapy, every day.

She has since recovered.

The details were revealed by his daughter Nikkie, 27, who wrote online: "My rock, my family, my dad's best friend, my beautiful jie jie Delia is officially cancer-free.

"After months of going to the hospital every day, diet change (keto diet), chemo (once a week), radiation (five days a week), internal radiation (four times under full anaesthesia)... bye, bye cervical cancer.

"Jie jie, you are one of the strongest women I know. Through everything, you've been so strong, so positive, cheering everyone up.

"Early mornings at the hospital even on Christmas Day, New Year's, your birthday... you never gave up, still with a big, big smile. I love you so much."

My rock, my family, my dad’s best friend, my beautiful jie jie Delia is officially CANCER FREE!!!! Mid November this beautiful woman was diagnosed with stage 2b cervical cancer (7cm), now she is Cancer Free!! After months of going to the hospital everyday, diet change (keto diet), chemo(once a week), radiation(5 days a week), internal radiation(4 times under full anesthesia)...Bye Bye 7cm cervical cancer!! Jie jie you are one the strongest women I know. Through everything you’ve been so strong, so positive, cheering everyone up. Early mornings at the hospital even on Christmas Day, New Years , your birthday...You never gave up, still with a big big smile! I love you so much. God Bless You. Thank you God for hearing our prayers, thank you for healing Delia and giving her so much strength. Thank you to my parents for driving us to the hospital everyday, and going to doctors appointment and waiting on chemo days to make sure everything goes smoothly. Thank you to the staff at Queen Mary Hospital for their hard work and support. Thank you for giving us the great news today! Thank you to Elsa, Delia’s sister for being by her side everyday, every minute. I love you all so much. Today will forever be a day to remember and celebrate!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 #cancerfree #cancersurvivor #queenmaryhospital #瑪麗醫院 #daddysbestfriend #family
Nikkie also paid tribute to her father, who is married to actress Jiang Jia Nian, writing: "Thank you to my parents for driving us to the hospital every day, and going to doctor's appointment and waiting on chemo days to make sure everything goes smoothly."

She also thanked the "staff at Queen Mary Hospital for their hard work and support".

