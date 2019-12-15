Actor seen in her hotel: Fans ask Chinese actress Yang Mi to address romance rumours

Fans of Chinese actress Yang Mi want her to go straight to the heart of the matter.

Is she dating actor Wei Daxun?

Her fans are upset that she has kept quiet even though reports of Wei leaving a Shanghai hotel, where she stayed, have circulated online.

According to the On.cc portal, Yang, 33, and Wei, 30, became close friends after teaming up in Chinese variety show Great Escape.

Talk about their blossoming romance started to spread in August this year.

In Shanghai, they were spotted entering the hotel separately and he is said to have spent the night there.

She was shooting a drama in Shanghai while he was in the city for a beauty-award event.

Yang split up from Hong Kong actor Hawick Lau, 45, in December last year.

Wei's fans are also asking him to address the romance talk, threatening to withdraw their support for him if he keeps mum.

Related Story Hong Kong actress Roxanne Tong denies dating actor Hawick Lau

Some pundits think that Yang is reluctant to address the issue until she is more certain about her relationship with Wei.

The actor has drawn speculation that he could be using her - Yang is more famous - to further his career.