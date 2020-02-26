Actor Sammy Leung's parents released from Princess Diamond cruise ship and back in Hong Kong

Workers walk past the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess as they leave the Yokohama Port on Feb 21, 2020.
Workers walk past the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess as they leave the Yokohama Port on Feb 21, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
29 min ago
glow@sph.com.sg

Hong Kong DJ and actor Sammy Leung's parents have returned to Hong Kong after a 14-day quarantine on the Princess Diamond cruise ship, which is a hot spot for coronavrius infections with 691 confirmed cases as of Wednesday (Feb 26) afternoon.

His parents were among the thousands of passengers on board the ship, which is currently docked at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan, reported Hong Kong entertainment news website JayneStars.com.

After completing their quarantine, Leung's parents returned to Hong Kong on Saturday (Feb 22), on one of the chartered flights arranged by the Hong Kong government. They are now back in their Chun Yeung Estate home for another mandatory two-week local quarantine.

Leung, 46, who has appeared in dramas such as My Ages Apart (2017) and Little Big Master (2015), wrote on Instagram: "My parents have finally landed safely back in Hong Kong. I wish to express my gratitude towards everyone who have assisted them.

"I hope that everyone would continue to work hard together to overcome this period of time," he added.

Leung, who has his own programme, Good Morning King, on the Commercial Radio Hong Kong station, said he intends to have a celebratory meal with his parents as soon as they complete their second round of quarantine.

父母終於回港接受隔離 安心多點 多謝曾幫手協助的所有朋友 及專業人士 更感激所有 關心的親友朋友好友 抗疫中的每一位 繼續努力

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content