Actor Raymond Lam to marry model

HONG KONG • Raymond Lam was said a few months ago to have handed in a December leave request to his employer, broadcaster TVB.

Then, talk had it that the popular Hong Kong actor was going to marry Chinese model Carina Zhang.

Now, that possibility is closer to reality after Oriental Daily published a copy of the couple's submission of documents on Sept 26 to Hong Kong's Registrar of Marriages.

The two have dated for two years, with Lam, 39, reportedly proposing to Zhang, 29, as their families watched, in Guangzhou in June.

In their marriage application, the duo indicated that they are living in Dynasty Court where Lam, bought a home four years ago for HK$60 million (S$10.6 million).

Reports also said that since he is busy filming drama Line Walker 3 now, he has roped in his mother to help Zhang with the wedding preparations, including choosing the gowns.

The two women were said to have gone to a wedding boutique together, with the tab picked up by Lam's mother.

But Zhang is an independent operator in the kitchen, as seen in the photographs that show her adept at whipping up dishes for Lam.