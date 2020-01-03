Actor Raymond Lam marries Chinese model

HONG KONG • Raymond Lam could not hold a grand wedding, but on New Year's Eve, he posted he is married.

His wife is Chinese model Carina Zhang, 29, whom he had dated for more than a year.

Lam, 40, who has made his name in many top TVB shows, wrote on Weibo: "In 2019, I entered a new stage in my life.

"In the years ahead, I'll have you with me. My wife Carina Zhang thanks everyone for their blessings.

"We are grateful to have you to help us tackle the road ahead."

He also posted a photo of the couple with fingers intertwined.

Lam did not say where the wedding took place, and his cousin, TVB actress Rosina Lam, 32, refused to divulge details when asked by reporters.

Raymond Lam had reportedly applied for leave last month, but had to postpone a targeted Dec 8 wedding because of the unrest in Hong Kong.

Zhang has drawn approval from Lam's family and fans over her devotion to the actor, with her posting photos of her cooking for him when she is in Hong Kong.

She also marked Dec 8 - which is also Lam's birthday - by turning up on the set of his upcoming drama Line Walker 3 to help him cut a big cake to share with the cast and crew.