Actor Ranveer Singh says next film with wife Deepika Padukone will have to be 'something worthwhile'

SINGAPORE - It is shaping up to be a massive year for Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

Following his high-profile marriage to A-list actress Deepika Padukone last month, Singh is on the brink of the release of Simmba, a high-octane police drama in which he plays the protagonist.

While the 33-year-old is no stranger to playing the leading man in blockbuster films such as Padmaavat (2018) and Bajirao Mastani (2015), this is his first film as the sole, marquee actor.

"It's my biggest film to date, one that's mounted on such a large scale, and my first legitimate film where it's 'Ranveer Singh in and as Simmba' - so there's a little bit of nervousness that is natural before any release," he tells The Straits Times over the phone, while en route to the first full-length screening of Simmba in Mumbai on Christmas Day (Dec 25).

In the film, he stars as a corrupt police officer who chooses the path of righteousness after a series of tragedies.

This is also the first time he is working on a film with director Rohit Shetty, who is best known for his big budget, adrenaline-pumping action films that are laced with comedy and glamour.

Shetty is responsible for some of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema, such as action-comedy films Chennai Express (2013) and Golmaal Again (2017).

Singh is all praise for Shetty, pointing out that "he's very fast and the only director who can deliver a film from inception to (the screen) in four months flat".

But despite Shetty's success rate, Singh is insistent that he does not concern himself with the result of a film.

"If it's a hit, I'm very happy and then I'm on to the next thing... If it's a flop, I feel bad for a small period of time and then I move on."

He calls it a very Buddhist approach in that he "adopts the middle path".

"I don't get too carried away with the success and I don't get too bogged down with failure either," says the actor, who has had a mixed bag of blockbuster wins and flops such as romantic comedy Befikre (2016).

Instead, he feels that "each film has its own charm and something to teach me, so for me the prize is the process itself, where I get to collaborate with the finest filmmakers and to go to a film set every day and perform as a leading artist".

Some of his biggest on-screen success have been in roles opposite his now-wife Padukone, namely Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. All three films were directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Fans who hope to see the pair on the big screen again may have to wait, as Singh says it would have to be a film "that speaks to both of us and we're both charged up about".

"One could say, the material has to be so good that it justifies the pairing, because we're not about to force the issue," he adds.

"If it happens, it happens... but it has to be something worthwhile."

Simmba opens on Friday (Dec 28) at select Golden Village cinemas and Carnival Cinemas at Shaw Tower.