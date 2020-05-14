Actor Nick Cordero wakes up from coma

Broadway actor Nick Cordero has awakened from a medically induced coma, his wife Amanda Kloots said in a video posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Bullets Over Broadway actor tested positive for Covid-19 in March and has spent more than 40 days in intensive care, during which he suffered numerous health complications.

In the video, Kloots held up their smiling 11-month-old son Elvis and said: "Guys, we might have to change our hashtag... because Nick - Dada - is awake."

She was referring to the hashtag #WakeUpNick.

However, she added that Cordero has a lot of recovering ahead of him.

"It's just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes, closing his eyes takes all of his energy," she said. "But he is awake. Dada is awake."

In an Instagram post last Saturday, she had shared details of her husband's complications and the procedures he had to undergo - including two mini strokes, septic shock, a fasciotomy to relieve pressure on his leg, amputation of his right leg, a tracheostomy and having a temporary pacemaker implanted.

She added that "this disease does not only affect old people" and Cordero was a "perfectly healthy 41-year-old man" prior to contracting the virus.