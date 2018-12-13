Actor Kirk Douglas, 102, is savvy with social media

NEW YORK • Kirk Douglas is not slowing down at age 102.

His actor son, Michael Douglas, recently revealed that the Hollywood legend is savvy with today's social-media trends and has picked up FaceTime.

"He's amazing. He's discovered FaceTime. He just loves it," he said.

Over the weekend, Michael Douglas' wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, also used the occasion of her father-in-law's 102nd birthday to pay an Instagram tribute.

She posted a video that featured a slideshow of moments from Kirk Douglas' life amid a piano rendition of Christina Aguilera's song, Beautiful.

"Happy 102nd birthday to the most beautiful man," Zeta-Jones wrote in the caption.

"We love you Kirk."

Last month, the icon turned up at a ceremony marking his son's receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Michael Douglas said at the event: "It means so much to me, dad, that you're here today. Thank you for your advice, inspiration and I'll say it simply, with all my heart, I'm so proud to be your son."

Kirk Douglas, nominated three times for Best Actor Oscar, is at No. 17 on the American Film Institute's list of the greatest male screen legends of classic Hollywood cinema.