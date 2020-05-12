Actor draws flak for behaving badly

SEOUL • South Korean actor Jeong Jun-won who appears in the popular drama series The World Of The Married, has sparked controversy after pictures of the 16-year-old drinking and smoking with friends went viral on the Internet.

On Sunday, pictures that appear to be screenshots from Jeong's social media page were trending on a South Korean online community.

One of the pictures showed the actor and his friends sitting around a table full of soju bottles, while another showed them smoking. The legal drinking and smoking age in South Korea is 19.

The pictures, posted late on Sunday, have since been removed from his social media page.

Jeong's agency, Dain Entertainment, released an official apology on Sunday, saying the company was "looking into the situation in detail and we will make sure it does not happen again".

"We regret causing such trouble when the society is going through a chaotic period with Covid-19 and we apologise sincerely to all the staff of The World Of The Married," the agency added.

Jeong plays Cha Hae-kang, a classmate of Lee Jun-young, the son of main characters Ji Sun-woo and Lee Tae-oh, in the hit JTBC drama.

It has been reported that Jeong will not appear in the two remaining episodes as Hae-kang's part in the drama came to an end last week.

There have been calls for the producers to remove all scenes featuring Jeong.

Jeong made his debut at eight in the movie Pacemaker (2012). He has also acted in films such as Hide And Seek (2013) and My Little Brother (2017), as well as television serials My Father Is Strange (2017) and Criminal Minds (2017).

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK