Actor Daniel Wu goes for surgery after suffering from appendicitis for the second time in 18 months

Daniel Wu thought his ordeal was over after he ended up in hospital because of appendicitis in March last year.

However, the Hong Kong-American actor found himself back in hospital again last Thursday (Sept 17) because of the same problem.

Wu, who turns 46 on Sept 30, posted on Instagram: "It happened again. In March of 2019, I had an appendicitis that I thought was food poisoning, so I waited three days before going to the hospital."

He said that he was put on a course on antibiotics with no food for 10 days after sepsis set in and doctors could not get the appendix out.

He added that he lost 8kg as a result and took several months to recover.

"I was told if it didn't cause me any problems I could just leave it," said the actor of hit movies including Overheard (2009) and Tomb Raider (2018) said.

Unfortunately, his condition flared up again last Thursday. He hightailed it to hospital where doctors removed his appendix once and for all the following day.

Wu is currently at home now convalescing. He is married to supermodel Lisa Selesner and the couple have a seven-year-old daughter.

He wrote in his post: "What are the chances of having two appendicitis? I think I should buy a lottery ticket today."

Wu grabbed headlines in late August when he offered an additional US$15,000 (S$20,000) reward for information on assailants who attacked a 90-year-old Chinese-American woman in New York. Two teenagers were later arrested and charged with assault.