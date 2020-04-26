Actor Chris Pratt expecting first child with author Katherine Schwarzenegger

Movie star Chris Pratt is expecting his first child with Katherine Schwarzenegger, the eldest of action film star Arnold Schwarzenegger's five children, American media reported.

This would be the Guardians Of The Galaxy's (2014) star second child.

Pratt, 40, has a son with his first wife - actress Anna Faris - whom he separated from in 2017.

In 2018, he began dating Schwarzenegger, 30, an author who recently published her fourth book, The Gift Of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories From Those Who Have Overcome The Unforgivable, and the two married last year.

Pratt, who was previously working on Jurassic World: Dominion with co-star Bryce Dallas Howard is now hunkering down at home in California, as production on the dinosaur epic has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He recently took part in a reunion episode of the comedy Parks And Recreation (2009-2015) shot from the cast's home to raise money for charity during the pandemic.

Pratt played Andy Dwyer, a lovable slacker in the series.

He said on Instagram of the upcoming episode: "Many are saying it's the greatest episode of television ever to be filmed in Quarantine."