Actor Bryan Cranston slammed for taking disabled-person role

LOS ANGELES - Bryan Cranston said he is entitled to play any character on screen after netizens slammed him for taking on the role of a wheelchair-bound billionaire in the movie The Upside.

The actor also pinned the decision by the movie-makers to cast him as a "business" one.

"We're very aware of the need to expand the opportunities for people with disabilities (but) I think being cast in this role as a quadriplegic really came down to a business decision," he told the British Press Association.

He is adamant that actors should be free to stretch their abilities, and not bow to politically correct mandates.

"If I, as a straight, older person, and I'm wealthy, I'm very fortunate, does that mean I can't play a person who is not wealthy, does that mean I can't play a homosexual?"

Cranston is not fazed by the backlash, saying: "We live in the world of criticism; if we are willing to get up and try something, we have to also be willing to take criticism."

The Breaking Bad actor, who had lobbied before for greater opportunities for disabled actors, follows in the wake of Jake Gyllenhaal and Dwayne Johnson who were also roasted for taking on disabled character roles.

Gyllenhaal in 2017 film Stronger portrayed a man who lost both legs in the Boston Marathon bombings while Johnson played a man with a prosthetic leg in 2018 action film Skyscraper.