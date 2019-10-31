Actor Bill Murray wants more on his plate, applies for a job in Asian-themed restaurant

Does actor-comedian Bill Murray really need to work in a restaurant to make ends meet?

But he told Amy Schumer in her recent 3 Girls, One Keith podcast that he is eyeing job openings in Asian-themed eatery P.F. Chang's.

"I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang's at the Atlanta airport because I think it's one of the best places," said Murray, 69, whose horror-comedy movie The Dead Don't Die was shown in Singapore recently.

While he did not say exactly why he needs a new job or which post he applied for, he did note that "it looks like they are having the best time working at P.F. Chang's".

The restaurant chain was quick to whip up further publicity, upon hearing the news, tweeting that there was no need for an interview.

"Bill, you're hired. When can you start?" it said.

A company representative told Fox News: "We think he would make a promising wok chef."

Does that mean that Murray, who has been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame can now aim for the "Wok of Fame" if he accepts the job offer?