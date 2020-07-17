Actor Anthony Mackie fell flat on face and ate dirt while playing superhero Falcon

LOS ANGELES - There's more to being a superhero than spandex and capes; there's also a lot of blood, sweat, and dirt ingestion.

On the set of Captain America: Civil War (2016), Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon, learned that superhero training montages are just not as fun in real life.

The 41-year-old was tasked with perfecting a landing while piloting Falcon's signature mechanical wings. He decided to bust out the physical tips and acting training he learned while studying at The Juilliard School. However, he found that theory and execution are very different.

On the first day of filming, Mackie says: "I'm supposed to land, so they pull me up like 30 feet off the ground, and I'm on a pendulum, so I'm supposed to pull my legs under me and land to a stop.

"I didn't realize how much my lower body weighed, so I pull on the ropes to try and bring my legs under, but I can't get my core in, and I literally land face-first in the dirt and bounce for about 10 feet."

Mackie adds: "I have grass and mud all in my face. The crew is just dying laughing. Everybody is dying laughing."

The actor joined a panel of Juilliard alumni, including Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, to reflect on the lessons they learnt while studying under the performing arts conservatory's founding faculty member, Moni Yakim. Yakim is the subject of a new documentary, Creating a Character: The Moni Yakim Legacy.

Facefuls of dirt aside, Mackie says his teacher's lessons were integral in shaping his approach to Falcon.

"The physicality of that directly stems from the work - the physical work, the clown work, mime work, the body inhabitance - that we learned in Moni's class," he says.