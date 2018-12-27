Action star Jet Li shares rare photo of his teenage daughters on Instagram

SINGAPORE - Netizens are gushing over Chinese action star Jet Li's teenage daughters as he shared a rare photo of them on his Instagram account.

On Christmas Day, he posted a picture of himself standing between his daughters Jane, 18, and Jada, 16, who both donned black jumpsuits and high heels and sported flowing locks. The caption was: "Wishing you a Merry Christmas from my family to yours."

Immediately, social media users left comments about how cute and beautiful the girls were.

As the 55-year-old actor rarely shares pictures of his family, some netizens wondered if this was his way of paving their way into show business.

Jane and Jada are his daughters from his second marriage to former Hong Kong actress Nina Li Chi. He has two other daughters, Taimi and Si, with his former wife, former actress Huang Qiuyan.

Other social media users commented on how healthy the actor looked. In May, a viral photo of a weathered Li, who had in recent years been battling hyperthyroidism, had alarmed fans.

He had responded shortly after on Facebook: "I'm doing great and feeling great!"