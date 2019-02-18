Academy scraps plan to award Oscars during commercial breaks

LOS ANGELES • Organisers of the Oscars ceremony have scrapped a plan to award four Academy Awards during commercial breaks in the telecast on Sunday, following an uproar by Hollywood filmmakers, actors and others.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said last Friday that it had heard feedback from members and that all 24 awards "will be presented without edits, in our traditional format".

It announced last week that the Oscars for best cinematography, film editing, short films and makeup/hairstyling would be presented during commercials in the telecast. It said edited versions of the winners' acceptance speeches would be aired later in the live broadcast.

The plan was part of an effort to make the Oscars telecast shorter and boost TV viewership after it fell to an all-time low last year.

But an open letter, signed by directors Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee, actors Robert de Niro, Meryl Streep and George Clooney and more than 300 other Hollywood heavyweights, accused the academy of "relegating these essential crafts to lesser status" and insulting professionals who work in the four areas.

The reversal followed a meeting last Thursday between the cinematographers' union and top academy officials. Hollywood trade publication Variety cited an unidentified source as saying the decision means the telecast will now run over three hours as a result.

The changes, aimed at cutting about 30 minutes from the ceremony, were proposed last summer.

REUTERS