Abominable opens door wider for Asian-Americans

NEW YORK • Only 3.4 per cent of film roles went to Asian-Americans in 2017, according to a Hollywood diversity report by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

But Crazy Rich Asians opened the door wider last year and the momentum has now gained speed with animated film Abominable.

It topped the North American box office over the weekend, with the Universal Pictures release generating US$20.9 million (S$28.9 million). It is slated to be released on Nov 7 in Singapore.

A co-production with Shanghai-based Pearl Studios, it features the voice of Chloe Bennet as a teenage girl named Yi, who finds a yeti on the roof of her home in Shanghai, names him "Everest" and sets off to help him get home to his family.

The movie's director, Jill Culton, said there was no question that the Chinese characters should be voiced by people of Asian heritage.

"I would never want a Caucasian actor representing a Chinese character," she said. "You're trying to represent a different culture and when you do that, especially as a director, you have to tread carefully."

Bennet's father is Chinese and her mother is Caucasian.

Culton added that her team went to great lengths to accurately portray Chinese culture, weaving in details such as the city's use of trash cans and the children's favourite snack, steamed pork buns.

Yet, in the past, that was not the road taken by some directors.

The last big-budget Hollywood animation featuring an Asian family was Kubo And The Two Strings in 2016, which featured the voices of Charlize Theron and Matthew McConaughey.

UCLA sociology professor Darnell Hunt, who leads its Hollywood diversity report, said it is too soon to predict whether movies such as Crazy Rich Asians and Abominable would ramp up representation in the long term.

He has not seen an increase in the number of Asian-Americans in Hollywood's executive suites where the big decisions are made.

Abominable should also do well in China where it opens today.

Chinese animated movie Ne Zha, which is screening in Singapore, has grossed more than 4.9 billion yuan (S$950 million) since its July 26 debut in China.