Aaron Paul celebrates 40th birthday with Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston

"You said I was no good. I'm nothing," Aaron Paul's character Jesse Pinkman says in a choking voice in the seventh episode of the third season of award-winning TV drama Breaking Bad.

Pinkman was speaking to his partner in crime Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston.

But while the two characters had their ups and downs, in real life, the actors get along fine, with Cranston even turning up at a recent 12-day bash in the Dominican Republic to celebrate Paul's 40th birthday.

There was much to toast to, apart from their friendship, with a Breaking Bad movie set to screen on Netflix in October.

It stars Paul but it is not known if there is a role for Cranston whose character dies at the end of the TV show.

Paul's wife posted online that she got him to read all the letters on the morning of his birthday on Aug 27, which she gathered from their friends and family.

"I loved hearing the common threads throughout them... that you consistently show up for people during their hardest times... that you encourage and inspire people to live in their unique truth," spouse Lauren Parsekian, a documentary film-maker, wrote.