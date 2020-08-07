Aaron Kwok's wife dismisses 'training camp to marry superstar' talk

HONG KONG • Moka Fang, the wife of singer Aaron Kwok, has dismissed talk that she is part of a "training camp" for women who want to marry superstars, along with Will Pan's wife.

The online allegations arose after Taiwanese-American singer Pan, 40, announced last month that he had married Chinese air stewardess Luna Xuan, 26.

Some claimed that Xuan and Fang were part of a group of trainees carefully coached by a specialised agency to get near to celebrities, with the eventual aim of marrying them.

Fang, who turned 33 on Wednesday, was asked by a netizen on Weibo if the rumours were true.

The Chinese model did not respond directly but posted an art illustration of an elderly man looking at the rain, with the Chinese characters for "rumours" among the raindrops.

It was accompanied by the caption: "Keep calm and don't follow blindly. The rumours will collapse by themselves."

Kwok, 54, publicly acknowledged Fang as his girlfriend in late 2015, and they married in 2017. They have two daughters - Chantelle, who turns three next month, and Charlotte, one.

As for Pan, his agency said last week that he will pursue legal action against anyone who continues to spread libellous comments about him and his wife.